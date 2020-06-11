Constance Provo
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance Provo, 85, of Cheboygan, Michigan passed peacefully on June 8, 2020 at McLaren Hospice House of Cheboygan. Connie was born in Sutton-in-Ashfield in England on May 7, 1935, the daughter of Jesse and Hilda Shelton.

Connie was born and raised in England, where she met her husband Leonard who was in the United States Air Force. On June 14, 1959, she married Leonard in England.

Leonard and Connie traveled all over while he was in the service before retiring in Cheboygan. She spent most of her life doing what she loved as a cake decorator. She also loved spending time with her family, especially the grandkids, who meant the world to her. Connie was also a long time member of the Eagles.

Constance was preceded in death by her husband in August of 2009. She was also preceded by her parents, two sons, Lenny and Larry, a brother, Jesse, and a sister, Beryl. She is survived by her daughter Olwyn(Scott) Hancock, her beloved grandchildren Brian, Nick(Ryanne), and Lexi(Derrick), great grandchildren, Landon, Levi, Lincoln, Brynn, and Maverick, and former daughter-in-law JaneMarie.

If you would like to make a donation in Connie's name, the family suggests memorials be made out to either McLaren Hospice House of Cheboygan or Medilodge of Cheboygan. They may be mailed to the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home at 302 S. Huron St. Cheboygan, MI 49721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved