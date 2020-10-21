1/1
Dale C. Malone
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale C. Malone, age 84, of Cheboygan passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey. He was born October 5, 1936 in Cheboygan, the son of James and Edith (Curtindale) Malone.

Dale graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1954 and had served with the Michigan National Guard for 12 years. He had worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier for over 25 years, retiring in 1990. Dale was a sharp shot and enjoyed skeet shooting, hunting, fishing and traveling and was a lifetime member of both the N.R.A and the Cheboygan Sportsman's Club where he had served as president.

Survivors include his four children, Christin (Kevin Hyde) English of Cheboygan, Craig (Jeanne) Malone of Cheboygan, Shawn (Barbara) Malone of Grandville and Patrick Scott (Jill) Malone of Cheboygan, nine grandchildren, Michael (Jessica) English, Jason Malone, Brandi (Doug) O'Leary, Richard Miller, Katy (Kenneth) Malone, Katie Farrar, Scott Malone, Kurt (Hailey) Malone and Jordan Jewell and 12 great grandchildren, who were his life, Jaiden, Amiah, Emily, Madi, Nolan, Eion, Owen, Charlotte, Tara, Wyatt, Rowdy and Everleigh. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Dale are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved