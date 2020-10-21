Dale C. Malone, age 84, of Cheboygan passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey. He was born October 5, 1936 in Cheboygan, the son of James and Edith (Curtindale) Malone.
Dale graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1954 and had served with the Michigan National Guard for 12 years. He had worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier for over 25 years, retiring in 1990. Dale was a sharp shot and enjoyed skeet shooting, hunting, fishing and traveling and was a lifetime member of both the N.R.A and the Cheboygan Sportsman's Club where he had served as president.
Survivors include his four children, Christin (Kevin Hyde) English of Cheboygan, Craig (Jeanne) Malone of Cheboygan, Shawn (Barbara) Malone of Grandville and Patrick Scott (Jill) Malone of Cheboygan, nine grandchildren, Michael (Jessica) English, Jason Malone, Brandi (Doug) O'Leary, Richard Miller, Katy (Kenneth) Malone, Katie Farrar, Scott Malone, Kurt (Hailey) Malone and Jordan Jewell and 12 great grandchildren, who were his life, Jaiden, Amiah, Emily, Madi, Nolan, Eion, Owen, Charlotte, Tara, Wyatt, Rowdy and Everleigh. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Dale are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.