Dale Carl Nelson, 76, of Cheboygan, passed away on June 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Dale courageously battled cancer twice.



Dale was born on March 13, 1944, the son of Carl and Olive (Hanson) Nelson. Dale had two brothers, Bruce and Gary Nelson.



Although he loved Cheboygan, a piece of his heart belongs to Washington Island, Wisconsin where he grew up enjoying a Tom Sawyer-type childhood. Dale graduated from a one room schoolhouse. His parents owned the Log Cabin Restaurant where the family all took part in running it.



Dale met the love of his life, Linda Maltby when he was serving on the Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw. He was stationed in Cheboygan in 1962 after boot camp. He was honorably discharged in 1966 as an E-5 Engineman.



Dale and Linda began their family in 1965 with the birth of Dale Jr., Amber, Tonya, and Deanna. Dale's family was very important to him. He was loving, kind, and generous.



Dale was an avid outdoorsman and family man. He loved to fish and hunt. Over the years, he hunted rabbit and deer and took every opportunity to fish on the big lakes. He was a proud member of the Coast Guard and was a dedicated employee of Consumers' Power as a lineman and in the meter department for 38 years. Dale was also very active over the years in St. Thomas Lutheran Church.



Dale is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Nelson, daughters Tonya (Mark) Prodan and Deanna (Larry) Hart, brother-in-law Randy Maltby, grandchildren James and Zachary Prodan, Brenna and Max Hart, Gary (Tommi) Nelson, and niece Brittni.



Preceding Dale in death are his parents, Carl and Olive, a son, Dale Jr., and a daughter, Amber.



There will be a graveside service taken place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cheboygan on Thursday, June 25 at 4:30 PM.



The family suggests memorials be made out to St. Thomas Lutheran Church.



The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.

