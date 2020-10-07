Dale Dean France, 88, of Cheboygan, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. Dale was born December 22, 1931 in Cheboygan, the son of William R. and Florence M. (Still) France.



Dale grew up in Cheboygan, graduating from Cheboygan High School. Dale served his country in the United States Marines Corp. On October 2, 1954 he married Leeann Arnold who blessed him with three sons.



Dale went on to get his Master's in Education from Michigan State University in East Lansing, and he later taught Driver's Ed at Lansing Sexton High School and become the President of the Michigan Drivers Education Association. He and his family cherished the family neighborhood where they lived. They truly all felt more like family than anything else.



Dale loved traveling out west with his family, spring break at Panama City Beach, camping at Aloha State Park, his annual fishing trips to Canada for over 50 years, and his annual deer camp. He was an avid outdoorsman, making maple syrup on the land that has been in his family for over 100 years, cutting fire wood, snowmobiling, and hunting. In his younger years, he often fished with his brother-in-law, Bob Hudson. He may have even missed a class or two when the perch were biting



He enjoyed talking about history, especially local history. He also loved playing baseball, racquetball, and bicycling, watching baseball and football, and spending time with his family, friends, and especially his grandkids.



Many friends of the family have shared that Dale was like a father or grandfather to them.



Dale is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, his sons Troy (Trixie) and Paul (Shelli) France, grandchildren Veronica (Cody Tohm), Jack, Erica, and Michael France, and several nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.



He is preceded by his parents, siblings Orval France, Pearl Hudson, William France II, Carol Rocheleau, and infant brother Kenneth, and his son Todd France.



An outdoor memorial service will take place at what was later Dale's home, 8805 S. River Rd. Cheboygan, MI 49721, on Saturday, October 10 at 2pm with family greeting friends one hour prior. Pastor Richard Griffin of the Covenant Church will officiate.



The family suggests memorials be made to Hospice of the Straits or Gentle Winds Home Health Care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store