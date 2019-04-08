|
Dale Gowell, age 89, passed away April 2, 2019 at Medilodge in Cheboygan. Dale was born July 23, 1929 in Shelby, MI, the son of Harry and Myrtle (McIntire) Gowell. He was the fifth of six children, and the last surviving. On December 3, 1949, in Custer, MI, Dale married Betty Kintner. They were married 58 years before Betty passed in 2007.
Dale spent most of his life working in the grocery business. He worked at A&P for more than 20 years, and then later worked at B&C and Glen's. He enjoyed watching high school sports and model railroading. He was a high school football referee for several years and then helped work the chains at Cheboygan football games.
Dale is survived by his four children, Sharon (George) Sparzynski, Carol (Marty) Clark, Jerry (Theresa), and Linda (Kurt) Tallman. He also leaves five grandchildren; Blayne Sheppard, Carrie (Mike) Sparzynski-Belk, Ben (Amanda) Gowell, Emily (Danny) Smith, and Betsy Gowell. Dale always enjoyed seeing his great-grandchildren, Gavynn Belk, Mya Sheppard and Grayson and Kennedy Gowell.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, his parents, and his five siblings, Ken Gowell, Calvin Gowell, Jennette Mast, Marge Hammond, and Donna Fremd.
A memorial service will be held at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019 at noon with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor John Bailey will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cheboygan Area Public Library. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Dale are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019