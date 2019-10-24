|
Daniel August Berden age 59 of Cheboygan passed away October 18th, 2019. He was born November 9, 1959 the son of David "Bud" Berden and Doris (Neuman) Berden.
Survivors include 5 siblings, Diane Sova; Terry and Rayma Berden; Chuck and Debbie Berden; David and Debbie Berden; Phil and Debbie Dent and Lisa Berden. Also, many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Friends.
He is proceeded in death by his parents and Brother, Peter Berden; Brothers in Law, Larry Sova and Ed Johnson.
Dan studied Theology at St. Mary's college in Orchard Lake MI. His occupation consisted of years of cooking and baking throughout many different establishments.
Dan's passions in life were spending time with family and friends, his daily journal entries and the love of helping others.
A celebration of life and luncheon will be held on October 26th from 1-4pm at the Benton Township Hall with readings at 3pm.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019