Daniel H. Myles, age 65, of Cheboygan, died at home unexpectedly on Thursday September 5, 2019. Born and raised in Grand Rapids, Dan was the son of Charles and Eleanor (Tennis) Myles. He married Laura Pietrusza on September 29, 1973 and they made their home and raised their family in Grand Rapids.
Dan made a career working for the U.S. Postal service. He began as a letter carrier in Grand Rapids and eventually became a supervisor. When the opportunity came for him to take a transfer to Northern Michigan it was an easy decision for Dan. In 2004, he and Laura moved to Cheboygan where Dan later became Postmaster at the Cheboygan Post Office. With his adventurous spirit and due to retire in a few months, Dan was looking forward to traveling with Laura in their camper and exploring all corners of the United States.
An avid outdoorsman with a zest for life, Dan loved deer hunting, fishing, and was passionate about riding
snowmobiles. He could play Solitaire on his iPad for hours and loved his faithful companion, his little
Yorkiepoo, Lucy. Set in his ways, Dan could be a bit stubborn but also was extremely generous and very kind.
He was a wonderful father, a proud grandfather, and a loving husband who would do anything for his family.
He lived life to the fullest, he lived happily, and he enjoyed himself. Dan will be fondly remembered and sadly
missed.
Dan is survived by his wife of nearly 46 years, Laura Myles of Cheboygan; daughter, Sarah Myles of North
Carolina; sons, Scott (April) Myles of Grand Rapids and Shawn Myles of Cheboygan; as well as his
grandchildren, Kayla, Raymond, Sydney, and McKinley; and great granddaughter and the apple of his eye,
Leilani. Dan also leaves his brother, Tim (Lori) Myles of Grand Rapids; and sisters, Mary (Jeff) Dixon of Trufant,
Linda (Eugene) Smith of Maryville, Illinois, and Kathy (Roger) Engvall of Allendale. Dan was preceded in death
by his parents.
A gathering to honor Dan's memory will be held at Downtown Johnnie's Bar in Cheboygan at 4:00 pm on
Wednesday September 11, 2019. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in
memory of Dan to the .
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019