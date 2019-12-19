|
Daniel John Barnabus Faircloth, 63, passed away Tuesday, December 10th 2019, at the U of M Hospital surrounded by his family. Danny was born Sept. 23 1956 to Veronica and Paul Faircloth. He graduated Cheboygan High school in 1974 and continued his education in Washington D.C.
Danny met and married the love of his life Kimberly Faircloth (DePauli) in 1983. In 1992 they were blessed with their son Adam Paul Faircloth and in 1996 were again blessed with a child, their daughter, Brenna Delphine Faircloth. Danny enjoyed spending his time outdoors. Whether he was hiking, kayaking, or skiing he was always at peace. Most of all, he enjoyed dedicating his life to his wife and children. He was extremely excited to become a grandfather. He is extremely missed by his family and friends.
Danny is survived by his wife, Kimberly, his son Adam Faircloth his daughter Brenna Faircloth, unborn grandchild Nevaeh Delphine Etherton, sisters in law Cheryl Faircloth, Marcia DePauw, Marcia Herbst, and Joyce Depauw, his brothers in law Daryl DePauw, Ron Herbst, James De Pauw, and his handfuls of cousins and nieces and nephews.
He was preceeded in death by his parents Paul G. Faircloth and Veronica Faircloth (St. Onge), his siblings Paul G. Faircloth II and Kathleen Faircloth, his brothers in law Paul G. De Pauw and Ronald G. DePauw.
To honor his wishes there will be no services. Any memorial donations are suggested to his immediate family at 419 W. Seymour St., Cheboygan MI.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019