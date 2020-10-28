1/1
Daniel Lee "Skeeter" Shampine
1956 - 2020
Daniel Lee Shampine, age 64, affectionately known as Skeeter passed away August 25th, 2020, at his home in West Palm Beach, Fla.

He was born July 7th, 1956 in Cheboygan MI, to Robert and Christina (Kolaski) Shampine.

He was a 1975 graduate of Cheboygan High School, where he enjoyed playing football and excelled in Wood Shop class.

Shortly after graduation he and some of his best friends embarked on a cross country road trip. While some of these friends remained in California, Skeeter found his niche in Florida. This is where he found sunshine, warm weather, beaches and a life in the fast lane. But most of all he found freedom.

Skeeter worked in the construction trade, where he enjoyed and took pride in his painting skills.

He enjoyed bass fishing, time at the beach, gaming, rock and roll music and time with friends. He loved his Miami Hurricanes and Miami Dolphins football and was a big NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed bird hunting, fishing and snowmobiling when he did venture north.

Any friends or family who have visited Florida, knew that Skeeter's door was always open. A lot of us enjoyed his hospitality and being in his company, and good times were always guaranteed. Countless memories were made at 2315 South Dixie Hwy.

Skeeter was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Christina (Bob and Chris), and a nephew Brian.

He is survived by four brothers Robert (Barb) Shampine, Richard (Ruth) Shampine, Jerome (Ashley) Shampine, Jeffery (Susan) Shampine and two sisters Jolene and Lisa.

He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews, Amy Shelly, Sarah, Ricky, Dylan, Callie, Cayden, Kristen, Todd and Ryan.

Anyone who know or spent any time with Skeeter will surely have some fond memories and stories to tell. You are cordially invited to share these with his family and friends Saturday, October 31st, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at the Cheboygan K of C Hall.

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
October 27, 2020
Skeeter was a blast!! I also got to hangout with him back in the mid 70's in Florida!! Great times.. So sorry for the families loss
Kristine Landrie
October 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ron and Karen LaLonde
Friend
