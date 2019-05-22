|
Darlene Longstreet of Cheboygan, age 62, died March 3, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan with her family by her side.
Born June 2, 1956 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Daughter of Lenwood and Rose Florence Boulay Hatch, both deceased of Concord, NH. After birth she was raised by her grandmother, who passed on, then by her Aunt Lee and Uncle Everette of Rogersville, TN.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughters Terressa Longstreet and Stephanie Davis and her grandson Kasey Davis; extended family, Sandra Olson, Brian and Melanie Rader; son, Nathaniel Morrison.
Darlene met her husband in Boston, MA. Being a Coast Guard wife was not always an easy task, as her husband was deployed multiple times throughout his 30 years of service; but she was very proud of the life she and her family built and all the memories they made together as they traveled the United States.
She was a dedicated and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Beyond those roles, Darlene could not stay still. She was a certified beautician, Wilton certified cake decorator instructor, cashier, and Michigan Department of Natural Resources worker. For someone who hated the water, she loved being at the marina! She loved being around people. She had a gift for creating beauty and laughter everywhere she went. Darlene had a phenomenal heart. In her spare time, she would crochet and quilt for veterans and family. Her other interests include family, camping, sewing, reading and concerts.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday June, 1, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manton followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery in Manton. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place in the afternoon at 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 95 in Cheboygan.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 23, 2019