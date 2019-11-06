|
Daryle Rocco, 71, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan with his family by his side. He was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. He also suffered from end stage renal disease and had been receiving dialysis for several months. He leaves behind his loving wife of 44 years, June, his sons Tom and Joe, daughter in law, Autumn and several nieces and nephews. "Rocco" as he was known by many was retired from the United States Postal Service, where he was employed for over 40 years. Up until the time of his death, he served as President of the National Association of Postal Supervisors Grand Rapids Branch #130 and was a private licensed Civil Mediator. Born in Chicago and raised in Cheboygan, he had a variety of interests through the years, including coaching soccer and little league football as well as being lead singer in a band. Later in life, he enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family, his cats and his grand dog "Bentley". Per his wishes, there will be no funeral service. Daryle will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019