Deborah Jean Reynolds (Jones) 60 of Cheboygan Michigan formerly of Onaway Michigan, died
peacefully on Thursday September 26th, 2019 at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was
born December 31st, 1958 in Omaha Nebraska, to Buryl and Ethel (Miller) St. Clair.
Deborah enjoyed cooking for family gatherings and holidays, going to bingo and the casino,
fishing, knitting and sewing and playing cards, and could not let any animal go without a home.
Deborah is survived by her loving spouse of 16 years, Jerry W Jones; Mother; Ethel St. Clair, 3
children Laura (Tony), Kristy (Matt), Jessica (Mike) and Siblings Charles, Edward, Cynthia
(Bernie) and Pamela. Grandchildren; Tyler, Alison, Gabrielle, Edward, Savanna, Danica, Nolan,
Eion, and Owen. In-laws Cindy of Onaway, Betty (William), Wanda (Charles), Clayton of
Tennessee.
She was proceeded in death by parents; Buryl E St. Clair, Sibling; John Charles, Daughter; Sarah
and Granddaughter; Faith Elizabeth
Celebration of life will be determined by family at a later date, condolences can be made to
family members via social media and phone
The family would like to say a special thanks to Hospice of Cheboygan and her favorite Nurse
Laura Laughbaum for everything you have done for us.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019