|
|
Dena Armantrout, 62, of Cheboygan, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey.
A resident of Cheboygan for the past 17 years, moving from Pinconning, Dena was born January 1, 1957 in Alpena, the daughter of William and Rayma (DuFrense) Chevalier. On January 4, 1975 at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Cheboygan, she married Greg Armantrout. Dena was employed by the Pinconning Public Schools for many years, retiring in 2002. After moving to Cheboygan, with her husband Greg, enjoyed day trips traveling in northern Michigan and the U.P., seeing the fall colors, and watching the freighters on the Great Lakes. She also volunteered at the St. Thomas Food Pantry, crafted jewelry and earrings, and often made scarfs for people in need, and was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.
Surviving are her husband, Greg, five children, Shannon (Jeff) Sequin of Rhodes, Lindsay Douglas of Arkansas, Mackenzie (Adam) Gary of Standish, Allisha (Matt) Roden of Dearborn, and Gregory (Amy) Armantrout, Jr., also of Rhodes, ten grandchildren, Michelle, Cody, Brandon, Dominic, Ally, Hannah, James, Emma, David, and Kelsey, two sisters, Hila (Kiyoshi) Mitsuta of Cheboygan, and Inez (Tom) Aultman, of Zeeland, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and three siblings, Candy Mosher, Bill Chevalier, and an infant sister, Maribeth.
A memorial service will be held in Rhodes, Michigan on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00am, with the family greeting friends beginning at 10:00am, the Hope Lutheran Church, with Rev. Roger Bauer officiating.
On Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Cheboygan, a memorial service will be held at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, with the family greeting friends beginning at 10:00am, with Rev. Dave Hueter officiating.
Memorials may be directed to Dena's family.
Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home of Cheboygan is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 29, 2019