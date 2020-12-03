Dennis (Denny) Charles Morris 76, of Copemish, MI passed away on November 8, 2020, at Munson Medical Center, in Traverse City, Michigan. He married his wife Jean Caroll Penfold on April 6, 1974, in Onaway, Michigan.



Denny led a career as a machine and tool builder, which led him to repairing industrial machinery in many different production plants throughout the United States as well as Canada and Mexico. In 1997 he changed careers and became the Batch Plant Supervisor of Leelanau Redi Mix of Maple City before he retired in 2007.



He also, loved working on cars and tractors, and building "doodle bug" tractors for his grand children. He also enjoyed puttering around in his pole barn, while saying he was in there "cleaning and straightening up." IN his down time, he enjoyed watching automotive repair shows on television and he would never turn down the chance for a nice nap. As a lifelong person that loved to "tinker" Denny was always working on something. ONe of his most prized accomplishments was the working Carousel that he designed and engineered and built in the front yard for his wife Jean.



Denny is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jean (penfold) Morris, who resides in Copemish, MI. Three sons, Charles Smaltz of Washington, Ryan Morris of Copemish, MI and Justin Morris of Copemish, MI. Two daughters, Tina and husband Bryan Maichle of Milwaukee Wisconsin and Sandra Smaltz of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is also survived by grandchildren Felicia and her husband Jacob, Allana, Colton, Tucker, Clara, and Emma and great grand daughters Victoria and Olivia, also many numerous nieces and nephews. Also, survived byShar Barrette and Sharyn Ostroske both of Cheboygan, MI. He is also survived by many loving members of Jean's family, and Jedith Smaltz mother of Charles, Tina and Sandra.



He was preceded in death by his mother Thelma Morris and step father Beorge Friday, Sister Deb Johnson, brother Joe Friday Sr., niece Crystal and infant grandson Hunter.



Per his wish, Denny wished to be cremated. Cremation has been entrusted to Cremation Services North of Traverse City Michigan. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

