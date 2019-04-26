|
Diane M. LaHaie, 65, of Cheboygan, after battling cancer, joined her husband Ed and parents in heaven on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Cheboygan, Diane was born October 15, 1953 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Robert and Doris (Douglas) Deroshia. She was a graduate of Cheboygan Public Schools, and later on August 20, 1971 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Alverno, married Edward LaHaie, who preceded her in death in 2002. Diane was employed as a baker and a prep cook, working in the bakery at Carter's IGA in Cheboygan, and most recently the Admiral's Table in Mackinaw City. She enjoyed rides in the car with her husband Ed, playing cards, bowling, and cooking with her in-laws, Fred and Eileen Brandt, and Mary Kay LaHaie, and was a member of the Cheboygan Eagles and Moose Lodge.
Surviving are two daughters, Shannon (Donald) Ayers of Sault Ste. Marie, and Stephanie (Jay) Neureither of Cheboygan; five grandchildren, Samuel, Elizabeth, Rachel, Alyson, and Zachary; five sisters, Debbie (Steve) Yoder of Levering, Pam (Dale) Conroy, Patti O'Donnell, and Janet (Chuck) Getz, all of Cheboygan, and Becky (Greg) Yoder of Mackinaw City; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m., at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan. Rev. Paul Megge will officiate, burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cheboygan.
Memorials contributions may be made to McLaren Hospice.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019