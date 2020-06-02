Dolores (Doe) Brach, 89, of Cheboygan, MI passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.



Born on July 30, 1930 in Chicago, the daughter of John and Irene (Wichlacz) Murphy. Doe and her family moved to Cheboygan when she was a young girl. She graduated from Cheboygan High School and spent most of her working life at Plymouth Industries/Century Products in Cheboygan as an inspector until retiring in 1993.



On June 10, 1950, Doe married Leo Brach at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cheboygan. They were married for 53 wonderful years. During those years they enjoyed picking berries together, playing at the caisno, and going on trips.



Doe thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Doe was well known for riding her bike all over town and delivering her famous cookies. She enjoyed playing bingo, goinig to exercise class, being a member of the Task Force, Daughters of Isabella, and The Eagles. Also, going out for dinner on Friday or Saturday nights with the ladies and playing Dominos was something she always looked forward to.



Doe is survived by her sons, John (Lucinda) Brach of Brighton, Michigan and Jim (Lorna) Brach of Cheboygan, Michigan. Her granddaughter Jamie (Brach) Fisher and her children Quinn, Dane, and Andrew (Drew), grandsons Jon (Shawn} Brach and their children Justin, Connor, and Christian, Marc {Danielle} Brach and their children McKenna, Kenndal, Lachlynn, and Ellianna, Ben (Kristy) Brach and their children, Annabelle and Ianna, and Michael Brach. She is also survived by their wonderful family friend, Mary Tomke.



Doe was proceeded in death by her husband, Leo, her parents, her great-grandaughter Emmalynn, and her grandson-in-law Andrew Fisher.



The family would like to extend their deepest gratitute to the staff at the Brook for their exceptional care and compassion for Doe over the last 2 ½ years. Also, to Hospice of Michigan the comfort care you provided was sincerely appreciated.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Brook of Cheboygan, Bishop Baraga Catholic School, or Hospice of Michigan.



A service will be announced at a later date.



The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.

