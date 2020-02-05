|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our faithful Father,
Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather Donald H. Abrahamson. Don passed
away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Don was born in Cheboygan on August 17, 1929, the son of Titus "Tice" and
Anna (Romblom) Abrahamson.
He was the baby of eight children. His wife Iris of 63 years, parents, siblings,
and several nieces/nephews, preceded him in death. He had one brother
Earl (Virginia) and 6 sisters, Dorothy (Art) Mellberg, Ruby (Dick) Meyer,
Mary, Beatrice (James) Eustice, Helen (Carl) Schaefer, and amazing Grace.
Also proceeding Don in death, were his brother-in-law & sister-in-law Robert
and Joyce Blackburn.
He is survived by his daughters, Charlene (John) Gibson and Judy (Kirk) Sanders, his grandsons Zachary
(Jordan Kopp) Walters and David (Karly Shafer) Gibson, and to his delight a great-grandson, Wynn
Walters. These boys were the light of his life, too. He is also survived by many incredible nieces and
nephews that lovingly referred to him as Uncle Donnie, and many awesome friends. In addition, Don is
survived by an extended family of Stacy, Jack, Breah and Hanah Carter, and Christy, Evan, Garrett and
Allie Cameron.
Don graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1949. While our Don was quiet and unassuming, others
have shared stories of his brute strength. Don played four years of Varsity Football and Boxed on
occasion, while sailing. Don was profoundly deaf, yet most people did not know this about him. He learned
to read lips at a young age; his eyes were his ears. He enjoyed 32 years of retirement following the 38
years he sailed the Great Lakes with US Steel. He loved to travel and read and loved his maps! His
greatest joy in life was giving of himself and making sure that no one went without. He was quick to ask,
"Do you need some money?!" And, he meant it! Sharing gave him great joy.
Please join us as we lift him up in prayer and wish him fare winds and following seas, as he journeys to his
heavenly home where he will reunite with Iris, his family and friends. We rejoice knowing that he will walk
tall and hear once again; no more suffering! He has been a good and faithful servant, and the
ultimate "Girl Dad".
We will celebrate Don's life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Visitation
will begin at 1:00 p.m. until time of his funeral at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. John Bailey officiating, and for those
that are able to stay there will be a luncheon following the service.
In lieu of "funeral" flowers, please send flowers to a loved-one in his memory. As for donations, he would
want you to help those that can't help themselves, so give of your time and money as you see fit. He loved
his church, so St. Paul's United Methodist, Cheboygan, is a good option, Meals on Wheels or because of
the years he sailed out of Rogers City, the Great Lakes Lore Maritime Museum in Rogers City.
The family of Don and Iris Abrahamson would like to thank Hancock Haven and their amazing staff for
giving Don and Iris a Home away from Home. Thank you for your compassionate and loving care.
Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020