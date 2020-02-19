|
|
Donald John Baker was born 91 years ago on January 15, 1929 at home, in Onaway, next door
to where he lived most of his life and peacefully passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Onaway, Don graduated as valedictorian of Onaway High School in 1947,
went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Michigan State College, and later a master's degree
from the University of Connecticut. He was teaching Agriculture and Wood Shop at Onaway
High School when called to serve his country as a land surveyor in the Army Air Corps during the
Korean War. It was in Korea where he would meet the love of his life, "KJ" Kwang Soon Seoung.
KJ captured Don's heart and they were married on February 12, 1956 in Korea. Don brought KJ
home to Onaway shortly after they wed and returned to teaching at Onaway High School.
Dedicated to his students and fellow teachers, Don worked hard to ensure Onaway High School
provided an excellent education to its students. He eventually became assistant
superintendent and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1995.
Don was a member of the Onaway VFW Post, a Boy Scout leader, National Honor Society
Advisor, as well as being involved with several other academic clubs at the high school, and a
former member of the Onaway United Methodist Church. A proud alumnus of Michigan State,
Don was a huge State fan, especially Michigan State Football. Go Spartans! He also loved the
Detroit Tigers. He and KJ enjoyed working in their flower gardens, traveling, and going out for
dinner. In fact, Don was pretty passionate about good food. Nothing made him happier than a
delicious dinner, with his favorite meals being a good old-fashioned turkey dinner with all the
trimmings or a summer picnic with potato salad, baked beans, and an ice-cold Pepsi. He and KJ
always hosted the family Christmas and Don would tell everyone he hadn't ate in days so he
would have more room for turkey! Extremely intelligent and an avid reader Don was a history
buff and loved archeology. He enjoyed woodworking, going to garage sales, and adding to his
collection of "beer mirrors". After retiring he built a pole barn where he would spend hours
tinkering with his projects.
Don's number one priority was always his family. He was a devoted husband, a protective
father, and a loving grandfather. He put his family first and would do whatever he could to help
them. "Donisms", such as Don's frequently used phrase, "at any rate", and the expressive
manner in which he said "No", which was "No, No, No, No, No, No, No", will be fondly
remembered. He was loyal, honest, and hardworking. Always humble and content with life's
simple pleasures, Don referred to himself as a "simple country boy". "At any rate" he touched
many lives in his 91 years and truly made a difference. Don Baker was good to life – he will be
sadly missed.
Surviving Don is his wife of 64 years, KJ Baker of Onaway; son, Donnie Baker of Lansing;
daughter, Kathy (Mike) Martin of Oden; granddaughters, Haylee Baker (Eric Rae) and Zoie
Martin; sister, Grace Preston of Onaway; and his nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in
death by his parents, Daniel and Pearl (McIntosh) Baker; sister, Lou Ann Perkins; infant sister,
Dona Baker; and brothers-in-law, Kenny Perkins and Lyle Preston.
Don's family will receive friends at the Onaway Community of Christ Church on Saturday
February 22, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Priest
Marcia Pauly will officiate. Don's final resting place will be at Hillcrest Cemetery where there
will be a graveside service and military honors in the spring. Those planning an expression of
sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Don to the Onaway High School Wood
Shop.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020