Donald L. Copeland, age 90, of St. Ignace and formerly of Cheboygan and Jackson, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Evergreen Living Center in St. Ignace. He was born October 12, 1928 in Jackson, the son of John and Eulilie (Urton) Copeland. In 1988 in Cheboygan, Don married Rebecca Socha who preceded him in death in 2010.
Don had worked as a prison guard at Jackson State Prison and retired after 28 years of service. He had also drove school bus for Jackson Public Schools for many years. Upon retirement, Don moved north to Carp Lake and then Cheboygan and went to work for the Best Western Motel first in Mackinaw City and finally in St. Ignace.
Don was a member of the Bennett Community Church in Jackson and the Shiloh Temple in Cheboygan where served as a Deacon. He was a "gentleman farmer" and enjoyed carpentry work, ceramics, chair caning, old cars, tractors and trains.
Survivors include his three sons, Donald (Tonya Burke) Copeland of Brooklyn, MI, Michael (Cathline) Copeland of Jackson and Jason (Dottie) Loy of Cheboygan, daughter, Sheri (Kirk Blaszczyk) Kindell of Clinton Twp., brother, Paul Copeland of Paris, TN, grandchildren, Michael, William, Chad, Jason, Joshua, Daniel, Jacob, Arron, Caleb, Autumn, Isaac, Allysa and Ethan, great grandchildren, Austin, Lilly, Shelby, Sarah, Sierra, Tierra, Jason, Jr., Mackenzie, Sean, Paityn and Parker and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be announced in the spring of 2020. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Evergreen Living Center in St. Ignace. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Don are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019