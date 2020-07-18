Donna Orlie Keiser, age 69, of Pellston, passed away on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 9:48 AM following a lingering illness.



Donna was born October 29, 1950 to William and Evelyn (Hilla) Enault in Highland Park, Michigan and moved to Cheboygan when she was a child. She has lived most of her life in Northern Michigan except the ten years she spent working in the Holland area. Donna graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1968 and after some years spent working and rearing her son, graduated in 1990 with honors from North Central Community College earning an Associate Degree in Applied Science of Secretarial Skills with an additional certification in word processing.



Donna had a very giving heart. She loved volunteering when she was able at Manna Food Project and Habitat for Humanity in Harbor Springs. She also loved assisting with the annual special needs camp held at Park of the Pines on Lake Charlevoix for a number of years. She enjoyed helping out whenever she could at her church, Cheboygan Community of Christ.



Donna will no doubt be remembered for her sense of humor. She took great delight in making others laugh or trying to at least brighten a day with a chuckle. She never encountered "strangers"…just "friends she had not met before."



On May 30, 1969 she married Donald Keiser of Levering. He preceded her in death in June of 2011. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tammy Lynn Keiser; her parents, William and Evelyn Enault; and a brother, Leonard Enault.



Surviving Donna is her son, Donald Keiser, Jr. and his wife, Alicia, and grandchildren, William and McKayla, all of Millersburg. Spending time with her son and his family was the greatest joy of Donna's life. Her only complaint being there was never enough time together. Also surviving are Donna's sisters, Rose Enault of Angola, Indiana and Dee Enault of Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Charles Enault of Holton, Kansas; sister-in-law, Loretta Enault of Washington State; and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at the Cheboygan Community of Christ Church at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Donna to her family to help with expenses. Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.

