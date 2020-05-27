|
|
Donna Rose Splan age 85 of Cheboygan passed away May 21, 2020 at home.
She was born July 22, 1934 in Detroit to Donald and Rose (Balint) Quandt.
Donna married George Splan on June 28, 1958. She was an elementary school
teacher in the Cheboygan Area Schools for 35 years, retiring as a principal.
Mrs. Splan was an active member at St. Thomas Lutheran Church. Donna loved
spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, George; son, Scott Splan;
daughter, Shelley (Rick) Findlay; two grandchildren, Camren (Reynaldo)
Tolentino and Brandon (Amina) Splan; and two great grandchildren,
Roxzana and Zane Tolentino.
Mrs. Splan was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Rose; and brother, Calvin Quandt.
Per Donna's wishes, no services are planned at this time.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 27, 2020