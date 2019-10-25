Home

Beeler-Gores Funeral Home - Middleville
914 W. Main Street
Middleville, MI 49333
(269) 795-3694
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Beeler-Gores Funeral Home - Middleville
914 W. Main Street
Middleville, MI 49333
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Beeler-Gores Funeral Home - Middleville
914 W. Main Street
Middleville, MI 49333
Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Aloha Township (Cheboygan County), MI
Doris Ann (Bedell) Buxton


1934 - 2019
Doris Ann (Bedell) Buxton Obituary
Doris Anne Bedell Buxton, age 85 of Cheboygan passed away on October 22, 2019 at Byron Center Manor. Doris was born on July 19, 1934 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Roy and Yona (Bigger) Bedell. Doris was employed by Grand Rapids Public Schools for many years. She enjoyed bird watching and was a member of the National Audubon Society. Doris was a longtime member of Burton Heights United Methodist Church, she enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially camping, kayaking, golfing and biking. She also enjoyed traveling, spending time with her dogs and going to her grandkids' sporting events. Doris is survived by her sons: Rod (Connie) Buxton, Chuck Buxton, Del (Molly) Buxton; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; seven siblings; and several nieces and nephews. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; and six siblings; and husband: Russell Buxton. Doris's family will receive friends on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 2:00 to 3:00 PM, at the Beeler-Gores Funeral Home, Middleville, where her funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 PM, Pastor Mike McCrumb, officiating. Burial will take place on Monday, October 28, 2019, 1:00 PM at Oak Hill Cemetery in Aloha Township (Cheboygan County, Michigan). Memorial contributions to or to Kindred Hospice will be appreciated. Please visit www.beelergoresfuneral.com to share a memory or to leave a condolence message for Doris's family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019
