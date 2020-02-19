|
|
Dorrine Roberta (Sheridan) Aplin, 82, passed away on February 15, 2020 at the Cheboygan Hospice House. She was born March 2, 1937 in Detroit, the daughter of Lawrence and Dorothy (VanDenbrouck) Sheridan. On March 30, 1957 in Detroit, Dorrine married Herbert Aplin who preceded her in death in 2001.
Herb and Dorrine decided they wanted to raise their children up north and Herb moved her and the girls to Cheboygan, MI. in 1974. Living in the community of Riggsville she developed close friendships, Dorrine worked for the Cheboygan County Road Commission for a number of years. After this she became a Medical Transcriptionist for a number of doctors in the area. She also volunteered for the and Hospice of the Straits in the early years after moving to Cheboygan. She loved her jobs and the wonderful friends she made.
Dorrine had so many talents. While living in Detroit she was involved in Artex painting and selling Amway. After she moved north and became semi-retired she began making Christmas ornaments and selling them at craft shows in the area. She then began painting some beautiful scenes and got into quilting and was a part of a quilting club. She made quilts from Herb's jeans for each of the grandchildren. She loved when the family came up north for visits and you could always find her playing cards with all of them and creating some wonderful memories for all of us. Her faith carried her through the rough times and she rejoiced in the wonderful blessings He gave her.
She is survived by her daughters Sharon (Steve) Schalow, Diane (Rob) Cunningham, and stepson Russ (Autumn) Aplin, all from Cheboygan. Grandchidren Dani (Wyatt) Soulier, Charlie (Josey) Cunningham, Kyle Ketchabaw, Mary Schalow, and Adam (Robin) Aplin, Siblings Ed (Sharon) Sheridan, Lawrence Sheridan, Linda Glod, Pat Sheridan and brother-in-law Don Eckert. Also, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Herb in 2001, Her sister Maxine Eckert, brother-in-law Ed Glod and sister-in-law Judy Sheridan.
Cremation has taken place. Per her wishes there will be a graveside service in the spring at the old St John Lutheran Cemetery in Riggsville with Pastor Dave Hueter presiding and a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the the Cheboygan Hospice House. Those wishing to sign an online register book are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020