|
|
Duane Anthony Cronk, 67, of Cheboygan, left the earth on September 2, 2019 to be reunited with the love of his life, Laurie, the wife and mother of his children.
Duane was born on August 24, 1952 in Cheboygan the son of Carlyle and Lawilda Cronk. Duane spent his whole life in Cheboygan where he graduated from Cheboygan High and married the love of his life, Laurie Woods on July 14, 1973. They made their home in Cheboygan having three children, Jason, Emily, and Matthew.
Duane was known for his deep voice, kind heart, and love for his family and friends. He loved his
gardens and especially his prized yard. Sharing stories of his life with everyone he came across, his
children and grandchildren were his life. He was so proud of each and every one of them. He was always
quick to remind them of how special they were and to offer guidance.
Duane played a big part in the Cheboygan community. He was a city councilman for a few terms, an
officer for the Cheboygan democratic party, pet shop owner, team rep for the Cheboygan Rams football
team, soccer coach, town's Santa Clause, and #1 papa to many.
Duane is survived by his children Jason (Tammi), Emily (Ralph Bettis Jr.), and Matthew (Kathryn Arms),
grandchildren Jayden Cronk, Samantha, Benjamin, Elizabeth Hansen, Trevor and Tony Bettis, Dameon,
Alexandria, Savannah, and Sommer Cronk, and Madilyn Gildner and great granddaughter Mercy. Also
surviving are his brothers Tim (Sue) and Roger (Becky) Cronk, sister Carla (Doug) Miller, sisters-in-law
Marcia Cronk, Marcia Tyndall, and Sharon Cronk and many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his loving wife Laurie Woods Cronk, his parents Carlyle Sr. and Lawilda
Cronk, brothers Carlyle Jr., Ronald, John, and Patrick, brother-in-law Robert Tyndall, father-in-law Floyd
Woods Sr., and mother-in-law Waldean Tyndall.
Visitation will take place at the Nordman Funeral Home from 4-8 PM on Monday, September 9. A
memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 10 at 11 AM at the Black River Full Gospel Church
with Pastor James Seaman officiating with a luncheon to follow. Memorials may be made to the family
for funeral expenses.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019