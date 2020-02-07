|
Duane J. McGovern, age 74, of Cheboygan passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home. He was born August 6, 1945 in Cheboygan, the son of Patrick and Merle (Shessia) McGovern. On August 28, 1994 he married Elke Rautenberg at the Church of the Straits in Mackinaw City.
Duane had worked for Procter & Gamble and transferred to Cincinnati when the plant in Cheboygan closed. It was there that he met Elke. He moved back to Cheboygan in 1993 where he went to work for Great Lakes Tissue, retiring in 2008. For the past 29 years, Duane has been a faithful and devoted friend of Bill W. forging many friendships within the program. He and Elke also worked as the house managers for both the men's and women's transition houses. He enjoyed listening and playing music.
Besides his wife Elke, Duane is survived by two children, Joshua (Lynn) McGovern of Wolverine and Tammy (Lee) McGovern of Midland, step-daughter, Stacey (Anthony) Rocquemore of Cincinnatti, three brothers, Patrick (Kay) of Cheboygan, Jack (Eve) of Richland and Clayton (Vicki) of Cheboygan, two sisters, Pam (Ken) Kitchen and Kathy Pruchnicki, both of Cheboygan and six grandchildren, Sean, Lilly, Sidney, Devon, Tyler and Zion. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Tonya (in infancy), step-daughter, Vanessa Leeds and four sisters, Joyce Borowicz, Sharon Platzer, Sandy Budzinski and Carol McGovern (in infancy).
A gathering of family and friends will take place at the Inverness Township Hall on Saturday, February 15 from Noon – 3:00 PM
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020