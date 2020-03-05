Home

POWERED BY

Eathan Orrin Woodin


1995 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eathan Orrin Woodin Obituary
Eathan Orrin Woodin passed away February 29, 2020 in a traffic
accident while on his way home from work at Libby's Cafe.

Eathan was born on November 8, 1995 in Petoskey.

A sweet soul, Eathan was loved by everyone who he met. In his spare
time, you could find him in the kitchen baking and creating wonderful
treats. He loved life, the outdoors, taking pictures, listening to music and
all art related matters.

He is survived by his mom, Rachael Savenkoff; brothers, Anthony
(Stacey) Fogle and Nathaniel Fogle; nieces, Violet Fogle and Evelyn
Fogle; father, Ed Fogle; several aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents
and a community full of friends.

Eathan was proceeded in death by his dad, Rob Savenkoff.

Friends may visit at the Cheboygan Eagles Club on Saturday, March 7th, from 11 a.m. through the
celebration of his life at 12 pm with Pastor Matthew Reisinger officiating.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -