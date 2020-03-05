|
|
Eathan Orrin Woodin passed away February 29, 2020 in a traffic
accident while on his way home from work at Libby's Cafe.
Eathan was born on November 8, 1995 in Petoskey.
A sweet soul, Eathan was loved by everyone who he met. In his spare
time, you could find him in the kitchen baking and creating wonderful
treats. He loved life, the outdoors, taking pictures, listening to music and
all art related matters.
He is survived by his mom, Rachael Savenkoff; brothers, Anthony
(Stacey) Fogle and Nathaniel Fogle; nieces, Violet Fogle and Evelyn
Fogle; father, Ed Fogle; several aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents
and a community full of friends.
Eathan was proceeded in death by his dad, Rob Savenkoff.
Friends may visit at the Cheboygan Eagles Club on Saturday, March 7th, from 11 a.m. through the
celebration of his life at 12 pm with Pastor Matthew Reisinger officiating.
Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020