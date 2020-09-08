Edward Clear, 74, of Carp Lake passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey. Edward was born on February 13, 1946 in Cheboygan, the son of Lester and Madeline (Spencley) Clear.Edward grew up in Levering and graduated from high school in Pellston in 1964 where he was a stand-out basketball star and student council member. He was drafted into the United States Army, where he served as an M.P. for two years in Anchorage, Alaska.After being honorably discharged, Edward spent most of his life working in construction. He loved to hunt, fish, and shoot pool, winning many trophies.Edward is survived by six siblings, Linda Smyth, Bonnie (James) Marshall, Roger Clear, Cindy (Larry) Burkhart, Scott Clear, and Jeff Clear and many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Lester and Clarence Clear, and a sister, Mary Elders.There will be a luncheon held in Edward's honor at the Pioneer Park in Pellston on Sunday, September 13 at 1:00 PM.