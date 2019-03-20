|
|
Eileen Herzer Fitch, age 95, of Cheboygan, died at home on Sunday March 17, 2019. The daughter of Alfred and Marietta (Caswell) Rose, Eileen was born in Cheboygan on August 14, 1923. She married Raymond Herzer at St. Mary's Catholic Church on the first day of spring in 1948.
Hard-working, Eileen cooked at the Fountain Restaurant before managing the B & C Family House where she worked for many years. After retiring she took a part-time job at Cheboygan Area High School working in the lunch room where she used her food service skills, as well as her abilities as a manager (and mother) to keep the students' behavior in line. She enjoyed going for walks and taking jazzercise classes to keep fit. She loved to cook and was an excellent baker and candy maker. Her specialties included homemade chocolate éclairs, cream puffs, cakes baked from scratch, and homemade caramels. For family birthdays, she often baked and decorated her signature "sailboat cake."
Quite spirited, Eileen was a tad feisty and knew how to be in charge. Some would say she was a little bossy, but deep down she was a teddy bear with a heart of gold. She was full of love for her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart and she did her best to spoil them every chance she had. Eileen's sweet and sassy disposition, her warm smile, and her love for her family will be fondly remembered and sadly missed.
Surviving Eileen are her two sons, Gary Hall (Barb) of Afton and James (Pam) Herzer of Gaylord; two daughters, Cheryl Snider and Marilyn Evans, both of Cheboygan; 26 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, including granddaughter, Lisa (Brian) Taylor and great-granddaughter Jordan, who cared for Eileen in their home for 12 years. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; son, Dale Hall; grandson, Adam Duch; brothers, Roy and Alfred Rose; and sister, Ruth Szymanski.
Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in the spring. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Eileen to McLaren Home Care and Hospice, c/o McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation, 360 Connable Avenue, Suite 3, Petoskey, MI 49770.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019