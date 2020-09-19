1/1
Eileen May Hendrickson
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen May Hendrickson, age 75, of Cheboygan passed away on
May 11, 2020 at Hiland Cottage in Petoskey.

Eileen was born on May 1, 1945 in Sault Ste Marie, the daughter
of Lyle and Sheila (Murphy) Matheson.

She grew up in the Soo and attended school at Loretto High School, and
at Lake Superior State where she obtained her nursing license.
On December 30, 1966, she married Clarence Hendrickson in the Soo,
they then moved to Cheboygan in September of 1967 where she started
working at Community Memorial Hospital. She later worked at TenderCare
until her retirement. Her hobbies include reading, crocheting, playing the piano
especially during football games, and being part of the prayer chain at
church. She was a member of the Huron Street Tabernacle, board member of the Crisis Pregnancy
Center, and member of the Life Worship Center.

Eileen is survived by her husband Clarence; daughters, Rhonda (Peter) Voelzke, Stephanie (Chad)
Gruesbeck, and Paula (GW) Grawey; sisters, Maureen Anderson and Alice Matheson; brothers-in-law
Michael Poglese and Al (Marge) Hendrickson; grandchildren, Donald (fiancée, Eileen McGuckin) Brisboe,
Luke Brisboe, James Voelzke, Gabrielle Voelzke, and future great-granddaughter Oakley, and many
nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Sheila Matheson; sister, Kathleen McGinn; brothers-
in-law, Rex McGinn and Edward Anderson, and sister-in-law Barbara Poglese.

Family suggests memorials to the Humane Society (kitty cat division) in memory of Eileen Hendrickson.

Friends may visit at the Black River Full Gospel, 2732 Orchard Beach Road, on Saturday, September 26th
from 11 a.m. until time of her memorial at 12 noon with Pastor James Seaman officiating.

Arrangements in care of Beck Funeral Home

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 AM
the Black River Full Gospel
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home
229 N 1St St
Rogers City, MI 49779
(989) 734-2288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beck Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved