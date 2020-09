Eileen May Hendrickson, age 75, of Cheboygan passed away onMay 11, 2020 at Hiland Cottage in Petoskey.Eileen was born on May 1, 1945 in Sault Ste Marie, the daughterof Lyle and Sheila (Murphy) Matheson.She grew up in the Soo and attended school at Loretto High School, andat Lake Superior State where she obtained her nursing license.On December 30, 1966, she married Clarence Hendrickson in the Soo,they then moved to Cheboygan in September of 1967 where she startedworking at Community Memorial Hospital. She later worked at TenderCareuntil her retirement. Her hobbies include reading, crocheting, playing the pianoespecially during football games, and being part of the prayer chain atchurch. She was a member of the Huron Street Tabernacle, board member of the Crisis PregnancyCenter, and member of the Life Worship Center.Eileen is survived by her husband Clarence; daughters, Rhonda (Peter) Voelzke, Stephanie (Chad)Gruesbeck, and Paula (GW) Grawey; sisters, Maureen Anderson and Alice Matheson; brothers-in-lawMichael Poglese and Al (Marge) Hendrickson; grandchildren, Donald (fiancée, Eileen McGuckin) Brisboe,Luke Brisboe, James Voelzke, Gabrielle Voelzke, and future great-granddaughter Oakley, and manynieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Sheila Matheson; sister, Kathleen McGinn; brothers-in-law, Rex McGinn and Edward Anderson, and sister-in-law Barbara Poglese.Family suggests memorials to the Humane Society (kitty cat division) in memory of Eileen Hendrickson.Friends may visit at the Black River Full Gospel, 2732 Orchard Beach Road, on Saturday, September 26thfrom 11 a.m. until time of her memorial at 12 noon with Pastor James Seaman officiating.Arrangements in care of Beck Funeral HomeOnline condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org