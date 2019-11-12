|
Eileen T. Hemme, age 92, of Cheboygan (Aloha), died at Hospice House in Cheboygan on
Wednesday November 6, 2019. The daughter of Murray and Evangeline (Hubbarth) Donnelly,
Eileen was born in Detroit on November 22, 1926. She married Donald Hemme on January 8,
1947. Eileen and Donald lived in the Detroit area until Don retired and they moved to
Cheboygan 32 years ago.
A loving wife and nurturing mother to her seven children, Eileen's life work was being a
homemaker. Her profession was taking care of her family and she enjoyed her job and was
quite good at it. She had a great deal of love and patience for raising her kids as well as caring
for her husband as his health declined from Alzheimer's Dementia. Eileen was always there to
help her family in whatever way she could.
Eileen enjoyed flower gardening, crafting, and crocheting. She loved to take trips to the Upper
Peninsula where she enjoyed collecting beautiful rocks. A bit of a movie buff, Eileen enjoyed
watching the large collection of movies she had recorded through the years. Eileen's friendly
smile, her bubbly personality, and her love for her family will be fondly remembered and sadly
missed.
Surviving Eileen are her sons, David Hemme of Arizona, Donald Hemme of Onaway, Daniel
(Penny) Hemme of Alabama, Douglas Hemme of Cheboygan, and Paul (Kelly) Hemme of
Canton; daughters, Laura Stone and Christine DeHate, both of Cheboygan; as well as her sister,
Judy McGregor of Frankfort; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Kate and Molly; brothers, Pat, Mike,
Jack, and Tom; and her daughter-in-law, Paula Hemme.
Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. A graveside service will
be held at Oak Hill Cemetery next spring. Those planning an expression of sympathy please
consider a donation in memory of Eileen to Hospice House.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019