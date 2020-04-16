|
Eleanor L. Mantei, 91, of Cheboygan, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Brook Retirement Community in Cheboygan.
Eleanor was born October 20, 1928 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Paul and Lillian (Tretchler) Lockey. She attended Patterson Elementary and Cheboygan High School. On June 28, 1959 in Cheboygan, she married Rev. Edmund Mantei. Prior to her marriage, she worked at the Cheboygan Community Hospital doing payroll, transcription, and occasionally assisting doctors in surgery. Eleanor was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Cheboygan, and enjoyed reading and keeping things neat and tidy.
As is the case with so many who live so long, Eleanor had lost much. She was a widow. All her siblings were gone. Her children and most of her grandchildren lived far away. She lost her independence when it was time to leave her pristinely kept house and her slightly used car in order to move into assisted living. Eventually she would lose much of her hearing and finally a loss of her mobility. Her clear and beautiful soprano voice during hymn singing became a thing of the past. There were times when she lost her appetite and would occasionally lose segments of memory.
But in place of all these losses there was a steady gain in something else. Eleanor was rich in gratitude. She would say it: "I am so thankful for…" and the list grew.
She often expressed herself regarding the loving kindness she got from the people at the Brook. "They are so nice to me". The birds outside her window brought her joy. The colorful characters seated with her at the dining hall table brought her entertainment. Her pastor brought her Holy Communion. Her friends brought her to church. Many would bring companionship to her by calling, visiting, and writing her. She noted that and would often verbally give thanks for it. "I can't believe I have so many friends!"
Her gratitude was not limited to the good things in life such as care and fellowship. She was able to follow the biblical admonition to "give thanks in all circumstances". Eleanor had several times counted her isolation and lack of obligations as blessings, too. "I have nothing to do but spend time in my devotions, reading my bible, and praying." Her trust in the forgiveness of sins gained for us by the work Christ Jesus made her wealthy in peace and contentment. Blessed be her memory. May light perpetual shine upon her.
Surviving are two sons, Mark (Paula) Mantei of Camus, Washington, and Tim (Janet) Mantei of Butte, North Dakota, a stepdaughter, Noreen (Howard) Purcell of Soldotna, Alaska, special niece, JoAnne (Cory Sarrault) of Cheboygan, nine grandchildren, Heidi Stoll, Joel Purcell, Jason Purcell, Sarah Mantei, Becca Mantei, Hannah Mantei, Natalie Stevens, Gus Mantei, and Daniel Mantei, five great grandchildren, Eli, Katie, and Christian Stoll, and Andrew and Lyndsey Purcell, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edmund, a brother, Ted Lockey and his wife Eleanor, a brother Bill Lockey, and a sister, Pauline Tweddale and her husband Bruce.
A memorial service is being planned for later this year at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Cheboygan and will be announced. Interment will be at the St. John German Lutheran Cemetery in Riggsville.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Lutheran Church.
