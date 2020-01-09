Home

Elizabeth Ann "Liz, Toosie" Cole


1952 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann "Liz, Toosie" Cole Obituary
Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Cole, also lovingly called and fondly known as "Toosie",
at age 67 died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan
Hospital in Petoskey, Michigan.

Liz was born September 13, 1952 in Truckee California. She graduated
High School in Truckee and then attended and graduated from Jerry Lee
Beauty School in Sacramento, California. Liz had a very successful career
as a hairdresser and business owner using her artistic creative talents to
take care of her clients. In her spare time, her incredible artistic ability
brought her such joy. She was an incredible painter, she designed rings
and other beautiful pieces of jewelry, sewed barbie clothes when she was
younger, made cards, and enjoyed charcoal drawing. She truly was so
talented and her passion showed. Being silly was one of her best traits and
her laugh was so joyful and infectious. She also loved music very much. Liz and her husband Merritt
moved to Mackinaw City, Michigan in 1985 to make a home and raise their family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Walt and Helen Speeter; her 3 sisters, Donna Eighmy,
Margaret Mahaffey and Diane Shearer.

Liz is survived by her husband Merritt Cole; children, Aaron (Rebecca) Cole, Ivan (Theresa) Cole;
5 grandchildren, Austin Cole, Joshua Cole, Nigel Cole, Matthew Lumpp, and Michael Radle; 1 great
granddaughter, Caroline Elizabeth Cole; her brother, George Speeter in Nevada; her sister, Virginia
Rasmussen in Oregon; niece, Leslie Costalin in Sacramento, California; niece, Chelsea and nephews,
Garret and Russell.

A Memorial Service is yet to be planned and announced and will take place in the Spring of 2020.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020
