Elizabeth Anne Christian


1935 - 2019
Elizabeth Anne Christian Obituary
Elizabeth Anne Christian, 84, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, peacefully passed away on September 15, 2019 under hospice care at Medilodge of Portage after a long bout of health issues.

Anne was born on June 23, 1935 to Ann and N.J. (Jim) Christian in Gaylord, Michigan. Both her parents preceded her in death. She came from a large family that lived in Cheboygan, Michigan, with 5 brothers and sisters, James, Sally, Karen, and Todd that preceded her in death. Her sister Nancy survives along with a number of nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Cheboygan High School, she moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan to work as an operator for the phone company. In 1955, she met Tony Kapusta, they were wed for 20 years, lived in Paw Paw, Michigan and had a son Michael (Martha) Christian who survives. After several jobs in the medical profession, she retired from Borgess Medical Center, Kalamazoo, Michigan in 1996.

After retirement, Anne spent most of her time volunteering for seniors. As my friend Bill pointed out … "She was a totally unique individual … a good friend and mom. Anne lived in all the best ways possible, giving of self selflessly and treating any and all as not just equals but as loved and significant."

She is finally resting in peace. I can only imagine her singing up a storm and trying to drum up a fourth for bridge.

No services are planned at this time.

The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home of Cheboygan is caring for the family.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019
