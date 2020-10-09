1/1
Elizabeth "Mickey" Gross
1933 - 2020
Elizabeth "Mickey" Gross, 87 of Cheboygan, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Bay Bluffs in Harbor Springs. Elizabeth was born on May 30, 1933 in Flat Rock, Michigan, the daughter of Benjamin and Pearl (Stith) Davis.

Elizabeth was the youngest of 11 children, whose mother had the sole responsibility for raising the family soon after Elizabeth's birth. Her oldest sister Octa, 20 years old at the time, went to work to help support the family during the great depression. She spent most of her youth in Detroit, MI and summers as a young teenager in Missouri at her grandfather Eli Stith's farm, where she developed a fondness for farm animals, especially her pet pigs Porky and Petunia. Elizabeth attended high school in Detroit and in the mid 1950's began working in the accounting department of Uniroyal Company in Detroit, operating the state of the art "Comptometer" mechanical accounting machine. In February 1955 she married Joseph Gross, who had just returned from service in Korea and was starting his career as a Detroit Police officer. She and Joe raised four children in Detroit before Joe retired in 1987. By then, they had built a house on 80 acres near Cheboygan, MI, where they moved following Joe's retirement.

Elizabeth was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved cooking, such that her grandchildren (and children) eagerly awaited a large box containing homemade cookies from grandma each Christmas. She loved all animals, especially basset hounds. Over the years, she took care of dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and a talking parrot who became an expert at imitating her infectious laughter. Her hobbies included collecting cookie jars and sewing. Due to her great sense of humor and giving nature, she made friends easily throughout her life. Her friends included many of the staff and volunteers at Bay Bluffs Medical Care, who provided her fantastic care during the last seven years.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Joe and her son, Gerald. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Gross of Denver, CO and Sandra Capron of Westminster, CO; her son, Michael Gross of Gulf Breeze, FL; her five grandchildren, Shannon Kinney, Chelsea Gross, Kyle Gross, Jessica Gross

and Austin Gross; her three daughters-in-law, Michelle Gross, Carol Gross, and Margo Oliver; her son-in-law, Jim Capron, and a sister, Goldie McMahon.

The family will hold a graveside memorial to Elizabeth at Carp Lake Township Cemetery in the spring. Donations may be sent to the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, in Harbor Springs, in Elizabeth's memory.

Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
