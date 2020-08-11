Ella Mae Brady, age 78, of Onaway, died on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. Born in Flint on August 19, 1941, Ella was the daughter of Harvey and Geraldine (Wilson) Skinner. She married Arenal "Arnie" Lee Brady on July 1, 1961 in Onaway.



Ella and Arnie made their home in Afton for many years. Both hardworking, the two were a great team managing the different businesses they owned throughout the years. Many will remember Ella from Brady's Country Store in Afton, the Tower Tavern, or the Fireside Inn in Kinross. Ella also kept the books for Arnie's Maxi Muffler Shop in Onaway. During her years running the Tower Tavern, Ella hosted some epic euchre games, played on the Tower Tavern Women's Pool League, and served as secretary and treasurer for the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association.



Kind-hearted and ready to lend a hand, Ella volunteered often. She volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and the Sand Lake Senior Center as well as being a foster grandparent at Onaway Elementary School, a senior companion at Medilodge, and a member of the Afton Community Club. She and Arnie enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, California, and Yellowstone National Park. Sometimes they took a road trip without any plans and enjoyed whatever was along the way. One of Arnie and Ella's greatest adventures was attending the Inaugural Ball for President Bill Clinton in Washington DC.



Dedicated to her family, Ella was a devoted wife, a supportive mother, and a loving grandmother. Family came first and dinner together on Sunday was a priority. A good manager, Ella knew what tasks needed to be done and made sure they were completed correctly. She had a gift for keeping everything in check, was a tad stubborn, and a little bit sassy which made her very good at running the bar. She was good with people, friendly, and her sense of humor was fantastic. Ella's big heart for helping others, her feisty way, and her love for family will be sadly missed. Ella Mae Brady lived a good dash!



Surviving Ella is her husband of 59 years, Arnie Brady, of Onaway; daughter, Theresa Brady of Houghton Lake; granddaughter, Flora Brady (Hunter Schenk) of Onaway; and three great grandchildren, Zachary, Trystan, and Xavier. Ella also leaves her brothers, Raymond "Bud" (Nona) Skinner of Battle Creek and Robert Skinner of Florida; sisters, Mary Trevillion of Davison and Evelyn (Larry) Jennings of Hale; as well as nieces and nephews.



Ella was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, David Peters; brother, Harry Skinner, and sister, Mildred "June" Armstrong.



Ella will be honored privately by her family. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Ella to the Onaway Ambulance, the Onaway Senior Center, or the Presque Isle County Small Business Association.

