Elnora Bur, 92, of Cheboygan, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at McLaren Hospice House in Cheboygan.
A lifelong resident of the area, Elnora was born April 10, 1926 in Levering, the daughter of Lee and Lois (Shinnaberry) Armantrout.
On November 23, 1950 at the rectory at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Cheboygan, she married Hector Bur, who preceded her in death in 2015. Elnora enjoyed sewing, quilting, canning, flower gardening, listening to the Grand Ole Opry on the radio, and playing cards, especially Euchre and solitaire. She also was an avid fan of all Cheboygan schools sporting events.
Surviving are her five children, Marilyn Marquardt of Novato, California, Dale (Marsha) Bur of Ft. Meyers, Florida, Paul (Vicki) Bur of Cheboygan, Linda Terrian of Petoskey, and Larry Bur of Redmond, Oregon; 10 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren; three brothers, Earl (Shirley) Armantrout, Leo Armantrout, and Dale (Ann) Armantrout, all of Cheboygan; two sisters-in-law, Helen Armantrout., and Lucille Scheele, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Hector, a brother, Ervin Armantrout, and a sister in law, Bea Armantrout.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m., at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan, with Rev. Duane Wachowiak officiating.
Memorials may be made to the McLaren Hospice House in Cheboygan.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019