Elroy William Grahl
1930 - 2020
Elroy William Grahl, born Dec. 22, 1930 passed on to his home with Jesus July 12, 2020.

Elroy graduated from Roosevelt High in Wyandotte, Michigan in 1948. He was a "jack of all trades". There wasn't anything that he couldn't fix. He retired from his working life as a tool & die maker. He and his wife Mary moved to Wolverine, Michigan. He was very active in his home church, Trinity Lutheran of Wyandotte and his "up north" church, St. John Lutheran of Cheboygan. He was an active leader in the Senior Community of Cheboygan County.

He was pre-deceased by his wife Mary of 35 years, son Elroy Jr. & daughter Kathy Long. He is survived by his 6 remaining children; Barbara & husband Gerry, Guido Piovesan & Debbie, Tina Gile, Tony Piovesan, Lori Boldenow & Todd, and Trish Grahl & Chris Ogden. He has 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild.

He was cremated & will be interred at Michigan Memorial Cemetery in Flat Rock, Michigan at a later date. If you would like to make a memorial for Elroy, you can send it to St. John Lutheran Church 8757 N. Straits Hwy Cheboygan, Mi. 49721 or to the Cheboygan County Council on Aging, 1531 Sand Rd Cheboygan, Michigan 49721.

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation Society Detroit
43249 Woodward Avenue
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302
2488741953
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
I'm so sorry to see the post that brought me to Mr. Grahl's obituary. What a wonderful man!! I'm sorry Trisha!! I hope you and your family will remember all of the amazing times you spent with him and find peace in those memories!! I remember some really fun times at your cottage and lots of others from Trinity!! Big hugs!! May he rest in peace!!
Julie Liphardt (Brink)
July 20, 2020
We are so saddened to hear about Uncle Elroy. Our thoughts and prayers to his children and great grandchildren. Love Carol and Gordon
Carol Wright
Family
July 18, 2020
We will miss you Uncle Elroy. Give Dad a hug for me.❤
Elaine Grahl
Family
July 17, 2020
SO SAD FOR YOUR PASSING< PRAYERS FOR YOUR LOVED ONES !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1964 SOUTHGATE HIGHSCHOOL GRADUATE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Steven Stephenson
July 17, 2020
Jim GRAHL
Family
July 17, 2020
He was A great Man And A Great Husband To His Wife Mary He Was A Great Father To All His Kids Even Me He Was A Great Father Figure For Me Alway's And A Great Grandfather To Dave Grahl Very Loving Man That Will Truly Be Missed RIP Elroy!!
deborah Piovesan
Family
