Elroy William Grahl, born Dec. 22, 1930 passed on to his home with Jesus July 12, 2020.



Elroy graduated from Roosevelt High in Wyandotte, Michigan in 1948. He was a "jack of all trades". There wasn't anything that he couldn't fix. He retired from his working life as a tool & die maker. He and his wife Mary moved to Wolverine, Michigan. He was very active in his home church, Trinity Lutheran of Wyandotte and his "up north" church, St. John Lutheran of Cheboygan. He was an active leader in the Senior Community of Cheboygan County.



He was pre-deceased by his wife Mary of 35 years, son Elroy Jr. & daughter Kathy Long. He is survived by his 6 remaining children; Barbara & husband Gerry, Guido Piovesan & Debbie, Tina Gile, Tony Piovesan, Lori Boldenow & Todd, and Trish Grahl & Chris Ogden. He has 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild.



He was cremated & will be interred at Michigan Memorial Cemetery in Flat Rock, Michigan at a later date. If you would like to make a memorial for Elroy, you can send it to St. John Lutheran Church 8757 N. Straits Hwy Cheboygan, Mi. 49721 or to the Cheboygan County Council on Aging, 1531 Sand Rd Cheboygan, Michigan 49721.

