Elvera R. Curtis
1935 - 2020
Elvera R. Curtis, age 84, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at The Villa at West Branch. She was born on August 3, 1935 in Detroit to Erick and Anna (Hamburg) Stoyk. She lived in West Branch since 2018, formerly of St. Helen and Cheboygan. Elvera enjoyed gardening, loved animals and donated to the Humane Society. Elvera is survived by her daughter, Elvera (Mike) Zimmer of West Branch; grandson, Philip (Cortney) Zimmer of Bay City; great grandson, Corban Zimmer Burr of Alpena; and sister, Phyllis Jubelt of Leonard. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Aaron Zimmer in 2007 and sisters, Pauline Curtis and Norma O'Neal. Cremation has taken place and her ashes will be buried at Glen Eden Lutheran Memorial Park in Livonia, MI. Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch. www.steuernolmclaren.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Homes, Inc.
109 E. Houghton Avenue
West Branch, MI 48661
(989) 345-0112
