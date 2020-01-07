|
|
Elwin "Al" George Dunston, 82, of Onaway, MI and Avon Park, FL passed away after a brief
illness on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born in Flint, MI to Elwin and Fawn
Dunston who preceded him in death. Al was the older brother to Robert L. Dunston who
also preceded him in death along with his longtime companion Audrey Ganske.
Al was raised in Flint, MI and graduated high school before enlisting in the Army. After
serving two years, he returned to Flint where he worked as a draftsman for Chevrolet. In
the early 70's, Al moved to the Onaway / Black Lake where he had vacationed with his
family since his birth. He worked for the UAW Education Center at Black Lake for many
years before retiring. Over the years, Al was a sports announcer for Onaway High School
and could be heard announcing at the local 4th of July parade. Some of his other favorite
past times were hunting, fishing, cooking, golfing, U of M football and Tigers baseball. He
was also an avid sports fan of his brother's baseball career.
Surviving are sister in-law, Carole Dunston; niece, Debbie (David) Pomranke of Petoskey
and nephew, Bob (Ann) Dunston of Grand Rapids; as well as a great-nephews Brandon and
Luke Pomranke, Joshua Dunston, and great-nieces Bryanna and Krystina Dunston.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed
by a memorial service beginning at 1:00pm. All services will take place at the Chagnon
Funeral Home, 20742 State Street, Onaway, MI. Al's final resting place will be at Waverly
Township Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a
donation in memory of Elwin "Al" Dunston to Onaway Area Schools Athletic Department
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020