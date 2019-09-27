|
|
Emily Faith Spierling, age 91, of Bliss Township, Michigan passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and listening to a favorite hymn, "In the Garden", on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Faith was born to Dow and Ruth (Cosens) Mallory, March 4th, 1928 in Bliss Township. She graduated from Pellston High School.
Faith married Billy Spierling (the love of her life, whom she had known since childhood) in 1946. They lived together in Bliss for 62 years until Billy passed away in 2008.
Faith leaves as her legacy 10 children: Dave (Linda) Spierling, Ruth Wiklanski, Susan Smith, Matthew Spierling, Jane (Roger) Nyboer, Casie (Fred) Smith, Cheri (Steve) Elmhirst, Lon Spierling, Will (Linda) Spierling and Amy Spierling. Faith also leaves to cherish her memory, 38 grandchildren and 76 great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Arlene Bassett, brother-in-law, Ernie (Betty) Spierling, sister-in-law Bonnie (Don) Schlosser as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially her best friend Audrey Dankert.
Besides her husband Billy, Faith was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Drew Spierling and Troy Spierling, great-grandson, Cruze Smith, daughter-in-law, Darlene Spierling and her siblings, Ruby Marshall, Mary Marshall, Mildred Byard, Joyce Fay, Andy Eby and Tom Mallory.
Because of her willingness to always keep her door unlocked, countless others would also claim her as their second mom or grandma. Her children remember her as a loving mother, doting grandmother and a faithful servant who could light up a room with her radiant smile and wry sense of humor.
Faith enjoyed her restaurant work at Audies and Teysens in Mackinaw City. She was actively involved for many years as township clerk with Bliss Township. Her passion for literature was served well as librarian at Bliss Township and Mackinaw City. Faith was an active member of her "Bliss Bunch" up until recent months. Her loyalty for serving Christ was manifested in teaching bible classes and being a prayer warrior. Faith had a gift for telling stories and writing her memories of family life. She was a talented artist and seamstress. Her love of Lake Michigan, beach days and walking were shared and embraced by all family.
Treasured for her passion as a mother, grandma and great grandma, she still found time to be a fabulous baker and a competitor in fairs (ribbons for her jams, pickles, flower arrangement and apple dolls). Faith will be remembered as an honorable matriarch of the community.
Visitation will take place on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home. The funeral service will be celebrated Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bliss Missionary Church, 15 E Sturgeon Bay Trail, Levering, MI 49755 with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow at 2:00 pm at Center Township Hall, 981 Van Rd, Pellston, MI 49769. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bliss Missionary Church. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Faith are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhome.com
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019