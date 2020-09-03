Eric Pregitzer, age 78 passed away July 25, 2020 in Westland. He was born in Detroit on April 11 1942. His parents, Victor and Helen Pregitzer preceded him in death. Eric married Donna Rawlins in 1997 in Las Vegas. Eric graduated in Garden City. After graduation he went up north to Onaway and worked at the A&W drive-in for Uncle Karen Mac Pregitzer. He also worked for Lou Maxon at his resort on Black Lake (which is the UAW Education Center now) as a chauffeur for Maxon's VIP's. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1963. However he was sent to Vietnam and fought on land for 13 months. After his honorable discharge he suffered PTSD and ended up in the Veterans hospital in Battle Creek, MI for several months. Then Eric went to work at the Wayne Assembly plant in Michigan. He was a UAW member and worked for 32 years. After retirement, he ended up in assisted living at Marquette House in Westland. He suffered from Agent Orange, kidney failure, on dialysis for 5 years and cancer too. His final illness was Covid-19 with permanent lung damage. Eric is survived by his wife, Donna, Westland, Ml; his step son Jayson (Elizabeth) Rawlins, Altamonte Springs, FL; and seven siblings: Karen Ryan, Tomball, TX; Dick (Marge) Pregitzer, Thousand Oaks, CA; William (Susan) Pregitzer, The Villages, FL; Marilyn (Don) Jana, Cheboygan, MI; Marjorie Pregitzer, Onaway, MI; Ed (Terri) Pregitzer, Indian River, Ml; and George (Pam) Pregitzer, Westland, MI. And several nieces, nephews and cousins. Also his Aunt Caroline Pregitzer , Black Lake, Onaway, MI.



A private memorial with full military Honors will take place next summer at Elmwood Cemetery in Onaway.

