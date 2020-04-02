|
|
"Ernie" Erlene (Parkey) Futrel walked on March 19, 2020, shortly after her diagnosis
with stage four pancreatic cancer. She passed away at her daughter's home surrounded by her
loved ones.
Ernie was born in Cheboygan, Mi, December 14, 1950. She was the youngest daughter of
Ernest Parkey and Elizabeth (Carlson) Parkey. She attended Pellston school, and was known for
her outgoing, overly generous, fun loving personality. She always maintained her child like
wonder and free spirit. She married her third husband "Lil" John Futrel and moved to the UP in
1990. She made many friends their and loved the nature and seclusion she found there. Missing
being close to "her girls" they moved back to the Topinabee area where they lived out their
twenty-five-year marriage.
Ernie had many hobbies throughout her life including gardening, canning, cooking,
collecting treasures, scraping metal, drinking beer, knitting, 2-tracking, and caring for animals
and people in need. Her favorite time of year was mushroom hunting season, she enjoyed being
in nature where she felt close to her Creator.
Throughout her life she worked a few jobs that she really enjoyed. In Lansing in her early
20's she worked at a photo lab where she developed her love of capturing memories. For many
years she worked in Mackinaw City doing housekeeping at several hotels. She always loved the
laundry room. She could tell you a million stories of the things she saw and experienced while
delivering The Record Eagle. Those early morning rides with whoever would take her were
always interesting. She also enjoyed her time volunteering at the food pantry.
Ernie is survived by her three-lovely daughter, Amanda Lynn (Bradley Babcock), Ashley
Ann (Kevin Scott), and Angie Mae (Jason Fuhr) Tryban, her partner in crime and only
grandchild Roman (Tryban) Wolf, and her two older sisters: Lareena (Rick) King, And Larraine
Ostwald. She is proceeded in death by both her parents, her husband "Lil" John Futrel, her
brother-in-law Jack Ostwald, nephew Troy Ostwald, her uncles Larry Carlson, JR Carlson, and
Bernie Parkey.
Ernie was cremated and we will hold a memorial ceremony in the spring. If you would
like to make a donation in her name please do so to Northern Michigan Animal Rescue, for all
the help they gave her with her rescues over the years.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Apr. 2, 2020