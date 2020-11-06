1/1
Esther Matilda Raishe
Esther Matilda Raishe, 96, of Cheboygan MI, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday November 4, 2020 with her family by her side.

Esther loved being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, going to Big Boy with friends and family, and visiting and having tea. She loved cooking for everyone. She loved going to St. John's Church and seeing her church friends.

She is survived by her children, Dennis (Victoria) Raishe of Missiouri, Dawn Ormsbee of Cheboygan, and Delane (Dawn) Raishe of Flint, grandchildren, Travis (Rachel) Raishe, Nichole (Jamie) Wilson, Devan (Paul) Irche, Dylan Raishe, Bob (Addrianne) Ormsbee, Jeremy Borowicz, and Dustin Borowicz, and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends.

She is proceeded in death by her husband Lawrence (Larry) Raishe, brothers Charles and Bill Bohn, and their wives Angnes and Lyda, grandson Todd Borowicz, son-in-law Orion Ormsbee, granddaughter Margaret Ormsbee, and her special companion and therapy dog, Sandy.

A visitation will take place on Friday, November 6 at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home from 6-8pm. A funeral mass will take place at St. John's Lutheran Church on Saturday, November 7 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to St. John's Lutheran Church and the Cheboygan Humane Society.

The Nordman-Christian Funeral Home is caring for the family.

Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
