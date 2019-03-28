|
Ethel Maves, 86 of Indian River passed away on March 8, 2019 at Hiland Cottage surrounded by her family.
Ethel was born on January 15, 1933 in Petoskey, the daughter of Allen Niswander and Nina (Johnson) Niswander. She grew up in Petoskey and graduated from Petoskey High School.
On November 16, 1951 Ethel married the love of her life, Clifton "Lindy" Maves in Boyne City. Promising to be with each other for 56 years, the couple made their home in Indian River where they raised their family for 65 years.
After a short time as a switchboard operator for the telephone company, Ethel answered her true calling of raising her five children and spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren. Ethel enjoyed many family activities such as family trips to Florida, berry picking, mushroom picking, picnics, apple picking, and camping trips, especially to the UP State Fair. She also enjoyed thrift shopping, always on the look out for items that would be useful for someone else. Ethel enjoyed spending time with her four sisters. The more of them together, the more fun was had by all as their vivacious thirst for life was contagious. Ethel enjoyed singing many songs that she had learned throughout her life and always had a tale to tell of her childhood. Ethel was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Indian River and enjoyed attending bible studies and traveling with her friends to the witnesses conventions.
Ethel is survived by her children, Allen (Trudy) Maves of Indian River, Nina Maves of Indian River, Wayne (Sandy) Maves of Indian River, Lind (Rochelle) Maves of Gaylord, Darrell (Kristy) Maves of Indian River; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (Jim) Galmore of Petoskey; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lindy, grandson Steven Maves, granddaughter Megan Maves, great-grandson Kaleb Maves and her sisters Lucille Koteksey, Dorothy Faulkner and Allene Enbody.
Services for Ethel will be held at 2 p.m. on April 20th at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses with a meal to follow at the Tuscarora Township fire hall.
Anyone wishing to make memorial contributions in memory of Ethel should consider Cooperation Park in Indian River.
Friends and family are welcome to share memorials and offer condolences online at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com
The family was served by the Lintz Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019