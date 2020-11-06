Francis "Frenchy" Chimner, 96, a lifelong resident of Cheboygan, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly October 30, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey.
Francis was born on January 27, 1924 to Frank L. and Edith (McKervey) Chimner in a small apartment they lived in above the family business, The Chimner Bros. International in Cheboygan.
On November 26, 1949, Francis married his sweetheart, Zay Goerke, going on to have 11 children. Last November they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Francis worked 3 jobs to support his family. After 36 years, Francis retired from the A&P (Atlantic & Pacific) store.
Throughout his life, he held an unwavering faith in God and was an active member of Saint Charles and Saint Mary's Church. With hard work, Frenchy was able to send all his children to Catholic School.
In addition to being a dedicated father and loving husband, Francis also enjoyed the past time of playing the game of pool and was a loyal member of the Knights of Columbus Council 791 of Cheboygan. In the year 2019, Francis was awarded "Knight of the Year".
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Clint Chimner and sisters, Ethyl (Chimner) Donovan Sarazin, Grace (Chimner) Judd, Helen (Chimner) Krause and grandson, Eric Phillips.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Zay (Goerke) Chimner, are 11 children; his sons, Michael Chimner of Onaway, David Chimner of Sarasota, Florida, Joseph Chimner and wife, Jaime (Rixman Long) of Cheboygan, Timmothy Chimner and wife, Mary (Piczkur) of Alpena, James Chimner of Cheboygan, Gary Chimner and wife Lisa (Heim) of Sarasota, Florida, his daughters, Diane (Chimner) Phillips of Cheboygan, Margaret Chimner of Cheboygan, Carolyn Chimner of Cheboygan, Julie (Chimner) Apostolou and husband Peter of Morris, Illinois and Tamara (Chimner) Driscoll of Pinckney, 19 Grandchildren, Stephanie (Chimner) MacLeod, Loretta (Chimner) Henley, Bernadette Chimner, Danielle (Chimner) Hemperley, Robert VanHoorne, Breah Phillips, Quinn Phillips, Jason VanHoorne, Jordan Driscoll, Jessica (VanHoorne) Wendell, Lauren Driscoll, Kristin Driscoll, Mykah Driscoll, Ian Driscoll, Carys Chimner, Mikaela Chimner, Reanna Chimner, Alyssa Apostolou and Elizabeth Apostolou, 10 great grandchildren, Elijah Chimner, Lark MacLeod, Ravon MacLeod, Cadence Hemperley, Avery Hemperley, Xa'vion Henley, Cora Glazer, Devin Chimner-Miller, Dexter Inmon and Samuel Wendell and 3 great-great grandchildren, Delilah Lozano, Paisley Lozano and Maddox Lozano.
The funeral mass will be held on November 11, 2020 at St Mary/St Charles Catholic Church at 11:00am with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Everyone attending the mass must wear a mask into the church. Immediately following the service there will be a committal ceremony at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign an online register book are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.