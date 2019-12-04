|
Francis (Darb) Cronk Jr., 85, of Mackinaw City passed away December 1, 2019 at home. He was born September 20, 1934 in Ionia.
Darb served in the Navy Reserves and loved to farm. He was an avid bike rider, pedaling from Ionia to Mackinaw City on his solo trip. He then got his brother, sister, son, grandson and son-in-law to ride with him. He made many rides until an injury made the long trip impossible. Darb loved the outdoors hunting, fishing, cutting wood, or just walking.
After retiring from General Motors in Lansing, Darb and his loving, devoted wife of 59 years, Judy made the permanent move to Mackinaw City while enjoying being an active member of the American Legion Post 159. He also loved playing pool, enjoying a weekly trip with Judy to the casino, then out to dinner.
Darb leaves behind his wife, Judy, sons Dennis Cronk of Grand Ledge, Brian (Brenda) Cronk of Ionia,
daughters Dawn (Darrell) Reynolds of Ionia, Lori Christiansen of Florida, daughter-in-law Pamela Cronk
of Delaware, 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren, and many
nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Shawn Cronk, grandson Neil Smejkal, and 3
brothers.
At Darb's request cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Legion Post 59 in Mackinaw City, Michigan, 49701.
Condolences to Judy Cronk, PO Box 967, Mackinaw City, MI 49701.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019