Fred W. Wilson, 86 of Afton, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at
Medilodge of Rogers City.
Born in Afton on September 10, 1933, Fred was the son of William and Bernice
(Ballard) Wilson.
Fred served honorably in the United States Army. He had been a licensed barber
since 1963, working in Indian River since 1966. He was a member of Indian River
VFW, Indian River Eagles and Wolverine American Legion.
An avid weather tracker, Fred kept daily weather records for many years. He was
also an avid hunter and he enjoyed bird watching.
Surviving are his children, Chanda (Jeff) Kiel of Indian River, Brent (Paula)
Wilson of McMillan and Daniel Covell of Afton; grandchildren, Cheyann Stevens,
Mitchell Wilson and Arielle Wilson; brothers, Jack Wilson of Afton, Dick
(Maxine) Wilson of Indian River and Roland (Kay) Wilson of Cheboygan; and
several nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; brothers,
Charlie and Hayden "Trigg"; and sisters, Ruth, Jean and Mabel.
A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2020. Those who wish are asked
to consider memorial contributions to Eagles #4046 Auxiliary in Indian River or
McLaren Northern Michigan Hospice.
Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at
www.gaylordfuneralhome.com
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 26, 2019