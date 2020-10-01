Frederick J. Modrak. - died peacefully in his home on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the age of 97. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church - Maple Grove, 17994 Lincoln Rd., in New Lothrop. Rev. Fr. Joseph Miller officiating. The family will receive visitors at the O'Guinn Family Funeral Home in Montrose on Wednesday from 5PM until 8PM and at the church on Thursday from 10AM until the time of Mass at 11AM. Private graveside services will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with Full Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
Fred was kind, compassionate and never lost his sense of humor. His family and friends loved him for the character he was-goofy and always cracking jokes. His sweetheart, Eda (Szalma) Modrak, said it best, "his heart was like a hotel, he had room for everyone", a statement all who knew him would agree with. A man of many trades, he spent most of his life as a sod farmer and heavy equipment operator. He could fix just about anything with something he found in his garage, loved to travel, and see new places and he never met an animal he didn't like. Above all, he loved his family and was proud to pass down his Polish roots. Everyone, from his oldest child to his youngest great-grandchild, learned to love fried ring bologna and pickles for Sunday breakfast with Polkas blaring in the background. He was born February 11, 1923 to Martin and Rosalia (Skiera) Modrak in Cheboygan, Michigan. He graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1941 and in 1943, left Cheboygan for the beaches of Normandy as a member of the 820th Tank Destroyer Battalion. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and later, helped liberate Europe. Fred met the love of his life while on leave when he walked into a diner at closing time and the beautiful waitress in a yellow flowered dress offered him a grilled cheese sandwich (which he didn't like but ordered anyway). They were married in 1949 and were devoted parents to their six children: Denise (George) Birchmeier, Gail (Rodney) Sweers, Janine (Dylan) Martel, Marty (Donna Sanchez) Modrak, Carolyn (Ernie) Brown and Pamela (Eric) Thompson. He is survived by his: Wife of 71 years, Eda; Their six children; 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: His parents; Siblings: Alexsander Modrak, Antoinette Przybylo, Wanda Dauzet, Cyril Modrak, Thaddeous Modrak and Conrad Modrak; Great grandchild: Breanna Birchmeier; Son-in-law, Rodney Sweers.