LAHAIE, Frederick James – of Clio, age 76, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 unexpectedly at his residence. Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at SS. Charles and Helena Catholic Church in Clio, Michigan. Rev. Fr. Ken Coughlin officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Old Newsboys of Flint, St. Luke N. E. W. Life Center or Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.



Frederick was born October 24, 1944 in Cheboygan, Michigan to the late Rolland and Gladys (Kitchen) LaHaie. He grew up in Cheboygan, Michigan and graduated from Cheboygan Catholic High School with the class of 1962. Frederick attended Lake Superior State for 2 years and then went to receive his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Ferris State University in 1990. On August 22, 1964 he married his high school sweetheart,Jo-Ann Bur in Cheboygan, Michigan. Prior to his retirement in 2000, Frederick worked for AC Sparkplug/Delphi as a General Supervisor with 36 ½ years of service. Frederick has been a very active member of SS. Charles and Helena Catholic Church since 1972. He was also a member of the Antique Car Club of America and restored his own 1936 Studebaker. Five years ago, Fred and Jo-Ann sold their longtime family home and moved into a condo, where Fred was the president of the association. In between card games, Fred loved to travel with his family and friends and was a handyman that would take on any project and always had his tool box in the car. He loved attending all of his grandchildren's school and sporting events. Frederick was very proud of his children and grandchildren.



Surviving are: Wife of 56 years, Jo-Ann LaHaie; Children, Lisa (Kennie) Miles, Michael (Melanie) LaHaie; Grandchildren, Evan (Emily) Miles, Chad (Eileen) Miles, Nicole Miles, Alyssa LaHaie, Ryan LaHaie; Siblings, Anne Marie LaHaie R.S.M., Margaret (Bob) Stephens, Mary Jo Powell, Ronald LaHaie; Sister in laws, Judy LaHaie, Marcia LaHaie, Sherry LaHaie; Brother in law, Ronald Ostwald and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Parents; Son in law, Eric Miles; Siblings, Rolland LaHaie Jr., Kathleen Greenless, Elaine Ostwald, John LaHaie, Jerry LaHaie and Nicholas LaHaie.

