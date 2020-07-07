In loving memory of Frederick Lee Rova who passed away on Father's Day, June 21, 2020.
He was born on April 3, 1948 in Detroit to Frederick and Shirley (Kraft) Rova.
In 1982, Frederick married Laurie Corwin in Ann Arbor. He was a member
of the Knights of Columbus, past commander and member of the VVA
and VFW. Frederick enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968, serving in the
Vietnam War until he retired in 1969, after being severely injured. He was
a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient for his honorable service.
He traveled all over the country during the 70's before moving to northern
Michigan as his final destination.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Rova; mother and
step-father, Shirley (Albert) Weiss; brother-in-law, Harlow Corwin;
parents-in-law, Harlow Jr. and Loise Corwin.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie Rova; daughter, Emily Rova; brothers, Mike Weiss, Dan Weiss, and
Mark Weiss; sister, Patty Keveny; brother-in-law, Mike Corwin; sisters-in-law, Vicki Bingman,
Lynn Corwin, Terry Towalski, and Sandy Lopez.
He was greatly loved and will be missed as a great husband, father and friend.
He will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 11th at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery on M-33 in Cheboygan.
A luncheon will follow at 12 noon at the Dirty Duck restaurant and bar.
May he Rest In Peace, he earned it.
Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org