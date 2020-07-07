1/1
Frederick Lee Rova
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In loving memory of Frederick Lee Rova who passed away on Father's Day, June 21, 2020.

He was born on April 3, 1948 in Detroit to Frederick and Shirley (Kraft) Rova.

In 1982, Frederick married Laurie Corwin in Ann Arbor. He was a member
of the Knights of Columbus, past commander and member of the VVA
and VFW. Frederick enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968, serving in the
Vietnam War until he retired in 1969, after being severely injured. He was
a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient for his honorable service.
He traveled all over the country during the 70's before moving to northern
Michigan as his final destination.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Rova; mother and
step-father, Shirley (Albert) Weiss; brother-in-law, Harlow Corwin;
parents-in-law, Harlow Jr. and Loise Corwin.

He is survived by his wife, Laurie Rova; daughter, Emily Rova; brothers, Mike Weiss, Dan Weiss, and
Mark Weiss; sister, Patty Keveny; brother-in-law, Mike Corwin; sisters-in-law, Vicki Bingman,
Lynn Corwin, Terry Towalski, and Sandy Lopez.

He was greatly loved and will be missed as a great husband, father and friend.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 11th at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery on M-33 in Cheboygan.
A luncheon will follow at 12 noon at the Dirty Duck restaurant and bar.
May he Rest In Peace, he earned it.

Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Burial
10:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home
229 N 1St St
Rogers City, MI 49779
(989) 734-2288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved